Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Americas Silver Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$79.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
