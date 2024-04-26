D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,394. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

