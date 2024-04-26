Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,905 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,880,000 after acquiring an additional 473,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $245.67. 354,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,043. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,132 shares of company stock worth $21,022,795. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

