Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enbridge Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE ENB opened at C$49.52 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current year.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
