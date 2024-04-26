Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE ENB opened at C$49.52 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.