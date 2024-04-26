Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,193.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,147.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $708.00 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

