FirstCash Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at $645,363,492.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at $645,363,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens boosted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

