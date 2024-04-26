FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.