Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $70.71 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $10.46 or 0.00016357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Celestia alerts:

Celestia’s total supply is 1,039,013,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,038,794,520.547807 with 179,838,048.297807 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.65055059 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $86,750,537.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

