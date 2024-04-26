Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2,888.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

