Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.250 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,629. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.