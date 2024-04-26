Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.250 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,629. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

