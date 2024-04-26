Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 217 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 3.7 %

LSTR stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.48. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

