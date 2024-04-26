Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

