Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Rogers by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Rogers by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

