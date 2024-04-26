Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 916,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

