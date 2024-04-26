Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,303 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,609.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 180.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 74,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.