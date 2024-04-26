National Bankshares Trims Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Target Price to C$26.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 518,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,083. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

