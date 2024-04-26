National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.71

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 24178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

National Beverage Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 49,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $10,309,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.