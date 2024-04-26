TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Down 0.9%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $72.33. Approximately 467,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,685,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,979,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.