New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $127.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.64, but opened at $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $82.57, with a volume of 932,222 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,194,000 after acquiring an additional 623,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

