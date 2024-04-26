TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $140.74, but opened at $135.84. TFI International shares last traded at $134.44, with a volume of 219,808 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFII

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.