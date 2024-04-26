New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.29 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

