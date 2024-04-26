New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $30,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,736.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,966.46. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 502.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

