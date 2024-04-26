Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

