Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $100,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

