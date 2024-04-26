Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $12.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 198,674 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

