Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $12.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
NYSE:PSO opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
