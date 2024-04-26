Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.20

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 5205277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

