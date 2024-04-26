Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Reduced by Zacks Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

KMX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 457,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.