Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Lifted by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $764,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.