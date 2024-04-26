Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

SGIOY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,630. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

