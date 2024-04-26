Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 41.8%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 135,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,849. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.