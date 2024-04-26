Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 41.8%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 135,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,849. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

