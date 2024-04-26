SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.63.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

