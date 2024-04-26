Stephens Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $34.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 123,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

