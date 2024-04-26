Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Performance
JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99.
JOANN Company Profile
