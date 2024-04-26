Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 307 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in DexCom by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

DexCom Stock Down 6.0 %

DXCM traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. 2,780,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

