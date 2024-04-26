Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 774,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 102,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,106. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $114,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $546,147. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vacasa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

