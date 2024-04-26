Wynn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,152 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Wynn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.42 and a twelve month high of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.