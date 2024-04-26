Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

DAWN traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 281,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $17.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 336,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

