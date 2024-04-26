WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.99 million and $6.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.