Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

