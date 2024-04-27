Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,631,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 5,098,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 459.7 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
ALBKF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.