Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,631,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 5,098,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 459.7 days.

ALBKF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

