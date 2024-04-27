Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 36,957 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.39 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

