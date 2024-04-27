Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $343,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.