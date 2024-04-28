Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,258,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 7,690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.6 %
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
