Darrow Company Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

