Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,729,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,145,000 after acquiring an additional 280,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,150 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

