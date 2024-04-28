Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

