Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 153.3% in April

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $18.80 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

