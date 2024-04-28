Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 214,327 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 22.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $134,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

