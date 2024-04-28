Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RENN Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RCG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
RENN Fund Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RENN Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.