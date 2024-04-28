Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RENN Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RCG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

RENN Fund Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

