Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

